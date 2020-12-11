NHL Teams Will be Allowed to Make Cross-Border Trades: Report

COVID-19 restrictions at the Canada-U.S. border will not impact trades in the NHL.

There will be no rules preventing intercountry trades, TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported on the latest edition of "Insider Trading."

However, players traded from Canada to the U.S. or vice versa will still be subject to quarantine protocols in the relevant provinces or states, LeBrun added.

The border has been closed to all non-essential travel since mid-March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The NHL is making adjustments to its divisions to reflect the barriers to team travel due to the restrictions with an all-Canadian division being proposed.

The NHL is reportedly targeting a January 13 start date for the 2020-21 season. Both the league and the NHLPA prefer a 56-game schedule.



