NHL to Determine Season Format

The NHL is still more than a week away from determining a return-to-play format. That word comes from a person familiar with discussions.

And what that plan resembles could be complicated further should the U.S. and Canada extend border restrictions to non-essential travel into July.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced border restrictions will stay in effect through June 21.

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly tells The Associated Press he's hopeful the decision to close the border to non-essential travel for another month won't ``have a material impact'' on the league's discussions to restart its season.

In a separate development, the NHL Players' Association executive board voted to defer the final payment of players' regular season salaries through the end of May. Players were owed their final checks on April 15.



with files from Associated Press