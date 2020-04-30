iHeartRadio
NHL to Return in Empty Rinks

The leading plan for hockey coming back this summer involves playing at a few empty NHL arenas to finish the season and award the Stanley Cup.

Unknowns about the coronavirus have kept the league working on multiple scenarios.

A person familiar with discussions tells The Associated Press the most aggressive timetable would have players returning to their home rinks as early as May 15, followed by a training camp in June.

The regular season, featuring some if not all 31 teams would then begin in July, with the Cup awarded in September.


with files from Associated Press

