NHL to Start 56-Game Schedule in the New Year

The National Hockey League will hit the ice in the New Year.

A 56-game regular season schedule was agreed upon Sunday, according to a joint release from the NHL and the National Hockey League Players Association.

Training camps for the 2020-2021 season will get underway on January 3, 2021 with the season set to start on January 13, 2021.

The league says the seven teams that didn't participate in the 2019-2020 return to play can open training camp on Dec. 31.

According to the release, there will be no pre-season games and the Stanley Cup Playoffs will feature 16 teams in a best of seven format over four rounds that should wrap in mid-July.

All Canadian teams have been shifted to the North Division with U.S. teams spread between the West, Central and East Divisions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The league hopes to return to a "normal hockey calendar" in October of next year.

According to the release, health and safety protocols, transition rules, a critical dates calendar and the 2020-21 schedule will be released in the coming days.