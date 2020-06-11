NHL Training Camps Set to Open in July

NHL training camps are set to open July 10.

In a joint media release, the NHL and the NHLPA announced that provided medical and safety conditions allow and the parties reach an agreement on resuming play, training camps will open for the 24 teams resuming play.

According to the statement, the length of the camps and the start date for resumption of play will be determined at a future date.

The return-to-play blueprint— which will eventually require the approval of health and government officials to get off the ground in two “hub” cities — would begin with separate, three-game round-robin tournaments for the top-4 clubs in both the Eastern and Western Conference.

The league said any ties at the end of round-robin play will be broken by regular-season points percentage, and that the seeding order will stay the same throughout the playoffs.

NHL regular schedule play was suspended n March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

— Wth files from The Canadian Press