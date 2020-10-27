NHL Veteran Daley Retires, Joins Penguins Front Office

Longtime NHL defenceman Trevor Daley has retired to take a position in the Pittsburgh Penguins front office.

Daley played 16 seasons in the NHL and helped the Penguins to consecutive Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017.

The 37-year-old Daley spent the last three seasons with the Detroit Red Wings.

He retires with 89 goals and 220 assists in 1,058 career games.

The Penguins acquired Daley in December 2015, and his arrival coincided with a midseason makeover that helped propel the Penguins to the franchise's fourth and fifth Stanley Cups.

Pittsburgh also announced Monday that assistant general manager Jason Karmanos has been fired.

with files from Canadian Press