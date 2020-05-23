NHLPA Approves Playoff Format to Restart Season

The NHL Players' Association has approved a 24-team, conference-based playoff format to restart the 2019-2020 NHL season.

The approval doesn't mean play will resume this summer as the association and league still have to agree to terms on resuming the season.

League officials say the league does not want to take COVID-19 tests away from those who need it most.

The league and union still have to negotiate such details as health and safety protocols.

The NHL was forced to pause its season March 12 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.