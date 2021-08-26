Niagara Regional Police charge Scarborough man after double homicide involving a Windsor woman

A 22-year-old Scarborough man has been charged with two counts of First Degree Murder in connection with a fatal shooting involving a Windsor woman earlier this year in Fort Erie.

Niagara Regional Police say Christopher Lucas, also known as "El Plaga" was arrested Thursday with the assistance of the Toronto Police Service 55 Division Major Crimes Unit.

As AM800 news reported in January, officers with Niagara Regional police responded to a 911 call for a disturbance involving possible shots being fired at a residence in Fort Erie.

When officers arrived, they discovered the bodies of two deceased women, 18-year-old Christine Crooks of Toronto and 20-year-old Juliana Pannunzio of Windsor.

Police say the investigation revealed that a group of people from outside the Niagara region attended a short-term rental accommodation for a planned gathering.

According to police, the two women died at the scene from gunshot wounds while everyone else fled the scene prior to police arriving.

Niagara Regional Police say the investigation is ongoing but is thanking the Crooks and Pannunzio families for their patience and understanding during the lengthy investigation.

The police service is also thanking Toronto Police, York Regional Police, Durham Regional Police, Waterloo Regional Police, Halton Regional Police and Ontario Provincial Police.