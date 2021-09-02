Niagara Regional Police charge third person in double homicide investigation

Niagara Regional Police have made another arrest in connection to a homicide in Fort Erie involving a Windsor woman.

Police say 29-year-old Trevor Barnett of Scarborough was arrested on Wednesday and is charged with Accessory after the Fact to Murder.

He is the third person charged in the deaths of 18-year-old Christine Crooks of Toronto and 20-year-old Juliana Pannunzio of Windsor.

Last month, police charged 22-year-old Christopher "El Plaga" Lucas with two counts of first degree murder and also charged 29-year-old Heidi Bahler of Scarborough with accessory after the fact to murder and obstructing justice.

As AM800 news reported in January, officers with Niagara Regional police responded to a 911 call for a disturbance involving possible shots being fired at a residence in Fort Erie.

When officers arrived, they discovered the bodies of two deceased women.

Police say the investigation revealed that a group of people from outside the Niagara region attended a short-term rental accommodation for a planned gathering.

The Homicide Unit continues to investigate and say some of the people in attendance still refuse to cooperate and are strongly encouraging them to finally come forward and speak with detectives.

According to police, the two women died at the scene from gunshot wounds while everyone else fled the scene prior to police arriving.