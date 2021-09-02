Nice weather expected for the Labour Day long weekend

With summer coming to a close, many people are making plans for one last hurrah — but what can we expect when it comes to the weather?

According to Weather Network meteorologist Doug Gilham, there's a slight chance we see some rain over the Labour Day long weekend, but for the most part it looks like Mother Nature is going to cooperate with lots of sun and highs in the mid-20s.

He says the humidity is gone and the temperature should be quite comfortable.

"It's not going to be anywhere near as hot and humid as what we have endured for much of the month of August," he says. "So we are getting a break, really we've seen the end of that. It's not going to be anywhere near as cool as it can be this time of year."

Gilham says it's a great way to wrap up the summer.

"It's going to be almost just right for most people," says Gilham. "Pleasant temperatures and comfortable humidity. Unfortunately, we can't completely rule out a couple passing showers, but most of the weekend will be dry and that's probably what's most important for most people."

He adds, if you're heading north, things should stay fairly dry there as well.

"A higher risk for showers, but it's nothing really organized and it's really ideal weather to get outside and do some hiking," he says. "We've had a lot of heat and humidity and it's forced a lot of people to stay inside. So it's a great opportunity to get outside and enjoy some pleasant weather and enjoy quite a bit of sunshine as well."

According to the latest forecast, there's a slight chance of showers Sunday and Monday with rain expected to roll in Tuesday for back to school.

— with files from AM800's Patty Handysides