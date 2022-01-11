Nicholls calling for change to trucker COVID-19 vaccination deadline

The MPP for Chatham-Kent Leamington is sounding the alarm on a looming deadline for truckers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Deemed an essential service, truck drivers crossing the border have been exempt from COVID requirements since the pandemic began, but the federal government will be removing the exemption on January 15 making cross-border travel impossible for any trucker not fully vaccinated.

Rick Nicholls says he'd like to see truckers placed under Canada's National Interest Exemption policy which allows professional athletes to cross the border unvaccinated.

He says fewer truck drivers will create more supply chain issues.

"Now, all of a sudden, they're saying you want to enter Canada, you must have proof of vaccination," he continued. "They were doing it before without any proof of vaccination and goods were being delivered, grocery stores were getting the food that is required."

Nicholls says the trucking industry is already hurting.

"We have a shortage of truckers now and this is going to make it even worse. Next thing you know, there'll be shortages of food and the goods that would normally come from the States coming up into Canada and Ontario. There'll be major shortages and people will really start to feel the pinch."

He says this could have a big impact on the local agriculture industry as well.

"They need to remove this exemption because it's going to hurt everybody. Of course, agriculture is perishable goods and that has to be able to get to the places of destination on time. And of course, if you don't have truckers delivering it, that's not going to help anything at all."

Nicholls says unvaccinated truckers could be tested before crossing much like what is currently being done for athletes.

The Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters estimates roughly 20% of truck drivers have not received the COVID-19 vaccine.