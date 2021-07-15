Nicholls Responds to Frustration Over Tilbury LTC Home

The provincial government is responding to frustrations expressed over the only long-term care home in Tilbury.

As you've heard on AM800 News, the 75 licenses at Tilbury Manor are set to expire in three years and under new long-term care regulations, the MPP for Chatham-Kent-Leamington says the existing location will not support new licenses.

Rick Nicholls says aside from the fact that the building in Tilbury is 50 years old, there are multiple reasons why the home is no longer viable. "It's land-locked so you can't expand and of course, under the current standards for long-term care, the government has eliminated the words. In other words, four people in a room, now the maximum is two."

Speaking on AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show, Nicholls says he has heard from families upset at the situation but says it's still three years down the road.

"I am very sensitive to that as well but the other nice thing though, is that Arch Corporation [which owns Tilbury Manor] has offered for any resident and family who does not want their loved one to go to the new facility in Belle River, they will help people find a suitable new residence for them," he says.

Calling it premature, Nicholls says he has been in talks with another company that owns property in Tilbury to apply to the Ministry of Long-Term Care to develop a long-term care home.

"It won't be as large as Arch in Belle River but at least possibly upwards of maybe a 70-75 unit building on their property," he says. "But that still remains to be seen, it's still very early to comment further on that."

Aside from all current residents in Tilbury being offered a spot in Belle River, Nicholls says the management team and current staff will also be offered positions at the new home.

The provincial NDP is calling on the provincial government to deny an application to relocate Tilbury's only long-term care home, saying moving Tilbury Manor Nursing Home out of the community to amalgamate it into a larger would be devastating to those involved.