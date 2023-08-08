Nick Offerman coming to Caesars Windsor this fall

Actor, author, and humourist Nick Offerman brings a charismatic stand-up performance to Caesars Windsor on Thursday, October 19 at 8:00 p.m.

Nick Offerman is widely known for playing the iconic Ron Swanson in NBC's hit sitcom Parks and Recreation. Offerman is also recognized for his roles as Forest in Devs, the FX limited series from writer-director Alex Garland, Karl Weathers in the FX series Fargo, and Uncle Milty in Pam and Tommy on FX/Hulu. Recent and upcoming projects include The Last of Us (HBO), The Resort (Peacock), A League of Their Own (Amazon), and NBC's Making It, as co-host and executive producer.

Offerman has written five New York Times Bestselling books, including his latest, Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside, Paddle Your Own Canoe, Gumption, Good Clean Fun, and The Greatest Love Story Ever Told, written with his wife, Megan Mullally.

Join Nick Offerman for a night of deliberative talking, mirth, and music. An evening that compels listeners to chuckle while also causing them to honestly countenance the aspects of humanity about which we have to laugh so that we don't attack one another with shovels. If the evening is light on dance, the audience has only themselves to blame.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 11 at 10:00 a.m.

Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca.