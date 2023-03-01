Nickelback exhibit bound for National Music Centre

CALGARY - A special exhibit dedicated to Alberta rockers Nickelback is headed to Calgary's National Music Centre.

The retrospective will include instruments, memorabilia, concert footage, behind-the-scenes photos and stories from more than 20 years of rock 'n' roll.

It begins March 9 at the NMC, located inside Studio Bell and organized in partnership with The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.

It launches ahead of the band's induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the Juno Awards in Edmonton on March 13.

The group will kick off a world tour this June in North America to support its 10th studio album, "Get Rollin'."

"Canadian Music Hall of Fame: Nickelback" will run March 9 to February 2024.