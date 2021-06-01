Nicole Dupuis Named CEO of WECHU

Nicole Dupuis has been named the new CEO of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Currently serving as Director of Health Promotion, Dupuis will assume her new role on July 1.

Board Chair Gary McNamara made the announcement Tuesday morning and says Dupuis is well-known within the health unit and among community partners.

"She is well respected for her knowledge and expertise in public health, and has been an instrumental help and right hand to Theresa [Marentette] and Dr. Ahmed during the last 14 to 15 months," says McNamara.

Outgoing CEO Theresa Marentette says she feels really good about passing the reigns to Dupuis.

"I think the health unit and the community are in good hands with Nicole. She is well-know in our community and I have a lot of respect for Nicole," adds Marentette. "I feel good about the outcome of this search and I'm very happy for her and I think she will do a good job."

Marentette also calls Dupuis an amazing colleague and a great friend.

"Nicole and I have worked together for the past seven-and-a-half years," she says. "We were directors together and have worked closely together."

Marentette announced plans to retire back in April with June 30 set as her last day on the job.