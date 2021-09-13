Night market to debut in Windsor's downtown core

A brand new event is coming to Windsor's downtown core.

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association will be hosting its first night market next month at the Pelissier St. parking garage.

Executive Director Debi Croucher says they're looking for crafters and artists who can create one-of-a-kind pieces to be sold at the market.

She says with COVID restrictions lifting, now is the time to get started.

"It's been something that's been in the works for about 18 months and we kind of put it on hold during the first parts of the pandemic. Then with the success of our farmers' market, it really presented a tremendous opportunity for us to give it a go."

She says the goal is to showcase the local arts community.

"We've always had tremendous attendance at the arts fair, which is a component of Open Streets in the downtown, in prior years," she continued. "We have such a tremendous arts community and such incredible talent in the region and would love to give them an opportunity to join us and showcase their works."

She says, if it's a success, the DWBIA will host more nighttime markets.

"Last year, we had planned initially to do four. So our hope is that if this is a success, and it certainly looks like it's panning out to be, we're at 80% registration already, which is phenomenal, if this is as successful as we expect it to be we hope it'll be a regular occurrence," Croucher said.

The first nighttime market of the year is slated for Friday, October 8 running from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information, or if you'd like to be a vendor, head to downtownwindsor.ca.