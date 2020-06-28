Nightly Closures to Begin for Westbound Lanes of E.C. Row

Lane closures are on the way for a stretch of Windsor, Ont.'s E.C. Row Expressway.

Nightly closures of the westbound lanes between Central Avenue and Lauzon Parkway for resurfacing begin Sunday.

Work will switch to the eastbound lanes when the westbound project is complete in two weeks.

The resurfacing of the eastbound lanes is only expected to take one week, according to the release.

Work will be performed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. and detours be posted throughout the project.