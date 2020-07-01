Nine Additional Cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

Another drop in confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.

The local health unit is reporting an additional nine cases as of Wednesday morning at 10:30am.

In a release, the health unit says, seven of those nine cases are from the agri-farm sector while one case is a health care worker.

There are now a total of 1,611 confirmed cases, 68 deaths and 893 cases resolved in Windsor-Essex.

There are two outbreaks at long-term care homes and four workplaces have two or more cases.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed will hold his daily briefing at 9:30 Thursday morning.

