Nine Holy Names Students Dismissed after Positive Case of COVID-19 Identified

Several students at Holy Names Catholic High School have been told to stay home after a confirmed case of COVID-19 was identified at the school.

According to a release from the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, nine students will remain at home until further notice.

The release goes on to say the group of students are part of a cohort that had not attended school in person this week further reducing the risk of spreading the virus.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has contacted all affected students and staff and have given them directions to follow.

Parents are asked to continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning — if they appear ill keep them home and contact your healthcare provider.