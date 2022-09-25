iHeartRadio
Nine local community organizations receive $61,000 in funding


Inspiration 100 continues to support communities in Windsor and Essex County. 

Each year, members of the Inspiration 100 Association nominate charities and vote on organizations that will receive a community investment from the Inspiration 100 Endowment Fund.

A total of $61,000 has been invested into the following nine local community organizations:

-United Church Downtown Mission of Windsor Inc
-WE-SPARK Cancer Research Group - University of Windsor
-Cystic Fibrosis Canada Essex-Kent Chapter 
-Windsor Women Working with Immigrant Women 
-Stigma Enigma - Maryvale 
-Windsor/Essex County Humane Society 
-Assisted Living Southwestern Ontario
-Noah’s House Mental Health Foundation 
-Street Help Homeless Centre of Windsor 

Within the past six years, Inspiration 100 has invested $276,000 to 33 local charities in Windsor-Essex.

