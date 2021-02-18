Nine More Lives Have Been Lost to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 14 new COVID-19 cases in the region along with nine additional deaths linked to the virus.

According to the health unit, three deaths were from long-term care homes and six deaths were from the community.

Of the cases announced Thursday morning, three are related to outbreaks, one is being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case and 10 are still under investigation.

There are now 304 active cases in the community.

40 confirmed cases are in the hospital with seven people in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 12,696 cases since the pandemic began with 12,028 listed as resolved.

There are five outbreaks at long-term care or retirement homes along with two workplace outbreaks, three community outbreaks and one hospital outbreak.

There have been 364 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.