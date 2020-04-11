Nine New Cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported nine new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

A jump of 28 was reported Friday afternoon to bring Essex County's total to 290. With Saturday's totals, Windsor-Essex now has 299 confirmed cases of the virus.

The death toll holds at eight after Friday's announcement that a woman in her 80s passed away in hospital.

According to the health unit, 2,089 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 locally with 200 tests pending; 23 people have recovered from the virus as of Saturday.

The latest numbers from CTV News show 6,648 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ontario with 253 deaths — there are 432 new cases of the virus Canada-wide for a total of 23,195 and 648 deaths.

The health unit is reminding residents to stay home this Easter weekend and try to unwind.

According to a statement from the WECHU residents should, "find time to read, try a cooking class online, practice yoga, go for a walk or spend time in your yard. There is a strong link between physical activity and mental health. Physical distancing doesn't mean social distance. Stay socially connected in creative ways through social media or video chats. Spark a conversation with a neighbour from your porch and call your loved ones regularly to stay connected."

The health unit says holidays can be tough emotionally under normal circumstances, so they're reminding residents to reach out to the Canadian Mental Health Association of Windsor for support if they need help.