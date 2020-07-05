Nine New Cases of COVID-19 No Deaths Sunday

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit announced nine new cases of COVID-19 Sunday and no additional deaths.

Four of the new cases are community based, three are under investigation and two are from the agri-farm sector.

The health unit says four workplaces in Leamington, Ont. remain under an outbreak and two in Kingsville, Ont.

Devonshire Retirement Residence, Extendicare Tecumseh and Riverside Place long term health care facilities are under outbreak protocols as well.

There are now 1,665 confirmed cases of the virus in Essex County, 68 deaths and 995 people have recovered from the virus.

