Nine New Cases of COVID-19 Reported Saturday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is adding nine new cases of COVID-19 to the region's total which now sits at 2,900.

Of the new cases announced Saturday, four were caused by community spread, two are travel related, two were caused by close contact with another confirmed case with the final case found in a resident of a retirement home.

There are three long-term care homes on the health unit's list of outbreaks — Riverside Place and Lifetimes on Riverside in Windsor as well as Iler Lodge in Essex.

No workplaces or schools are currently on the list.

Windsor-Essex remains in orange pandemic status which is considered medium risk.