Nine People with COVID-19 in Hospital; Two in ICU

The local health unit is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.

Of the cases announced Monday morning, four are in the agri-farm sector, one case is travel related, one case is a local health care worker while five cases remain under investigation.

There are nine people in hospital with two in the Intensive Care Unit.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says it can be a very dangerous situation when the hospital capacity could be overwhelmed.

"We are not there yet in Windsor-Essex but we definitely don't want to go there," says Dr. Ahmed. "We have to take all these proactive measures and we have to act responsibly as a community member to prevent this surge especially in Windsor-Essex to keep our community safe."

Dr. Ahmed says when there are cases in hospital, it requires more effort from staff along with increased isolation.

He says it slows down the health care system.

"When you're seeing cases in the hospital and ICU, that means you have already suffered enough, that's why you're seeing those cases," he says. "It's a reality when you have community cases going up, you're bound to see cases in the hospital and you're bound to see cases in ICU and unfortunately you're bound to see some deaths that are associated with that as well."

Windsor-Essex now has 3,097 confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began along with 76 deaths. 2,819 cases are listed as resolved.

Locally, there are 202 active cases.

An outbreak protocol is in place at four long-term care or retirement homes.

One workplace is also under outbreak status.