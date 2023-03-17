Nine replica firearms seized following standoff in Walkerville

The Windsor Police Service seized nine replica firearms as a result of a lengthy standoff outside a home in Walkerville.

On March 16, members of the Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) and the Emergency Services Unit (ESU) attempted to execute a search warrant at a residence in the 1000 block of Lincoln Road.

Investigators had received credible information that the suspect was in possession of multiple firearms.

When police ordered the suspect to exit the home, he refused, and with another person, barricaded himself inside the property.

Police negotiated with the suspects for over four hours before a peaceful surrender, with the standoff ending around 9 p.m.

During a search of the home, officers recovered nine replica firearms, including an AK-47, .357 Revolver, .45 Smith & Wesson M&P, and two Uzi-style bolt action rifles.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

A 37-year-old man from Windsor was arrested on an outstanding warrant for operation of a conveyance while impaired.

A 26-year-old man from Windsor was released without charges.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477(TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.