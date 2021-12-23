Nine tickets issued during latest COVID-19 enforcement blitz

A Reopening Ontario Act provincial blitz in Windsor-Essex resulted in nine tickets being handed out.

Last Saturday, officials from various provincial ministries along with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit and local law and bylaw officers visited 69 area businesses.

Health unit CEO Nicole Dupuis says along with the tickets, 21 businesses were coached towards compliance.

"Primary infractions noted were related to long standing measures that have been in place such as active screening at the entrance of the businesses, a lack of documented safety plans and the improper use of eye protection," says Dupuis.

She says some businesses said they were not aware of the measures.

"To say that it's concerning would be a bit of an understatement," she says. "These measures such as screening and proper use of PPE have been in place for while over a year."

Dupuis says it was a 12-hour enforcement blitz.

(sanfel / iStock)