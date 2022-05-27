Nine Windsor-Essex beaches open

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has launched the 2022 beach water quality testing program at nine local beaches, and all of them are open.

Officials took beach water samples from Sand Point Beach, Belle River Beach, North West Beach at Point Pelee, Seacliff Park Beach, Mettawas Beach, Cedar Island Beach, Cedar Beach, Colchester Beach, and Holiday Beach on Tuesday, May 24.

Water samples are sent to the Public Health Lab in London for E. coli bacteria count analysis.

Public beaches must post a warning or a closure sign if the beach results show higher than acceptable levels of E. coli bacteria.

Officials say the public should also avoid swimming after a heavy rainfall, as pollution in beach water is often much higher during and right after rainstorms.

The Health Unit will be collecting beach water samples from the local area beaches every Monday until mid September, or weather permitting, and share the test results with the community every Wednesday afternoon.