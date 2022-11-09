Nintendo counting on forays beyond video games to boost fans

TOKYO - Nintendo hopes to leverage a new Super Mario movie, various merchandising and theme parks to draw more people into playing video games.

Nintendo content, including Donkey Kong and Pokemon, has drawn fans over more than four decades.

Parents and grandparents are now playing the games with children.

President Shuntaro Furukawa says the appeal of such intellectual property extends beyond games.

Among the key efforts for what he called "building a relationship" with game lovers was "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," set to be released in April next year.

There is also a theme park opening in Hollywood next year.