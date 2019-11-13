Ninth Version of Sleighing Hunger Set

An amazing ninth year of the Sleighing Hunger fundraiser is set for December 20, 2019 at the Colosseum at Caesars Windsor.

The Windsor supergroup, the S'Aints is performing and will also release an album.

The event supports 16 foodbanks across Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent and has raised over $250,000.

Drummer Jeff Burrows calls it a labour of love.

S'Aints Drummer Jeff Burrows, Caesars Windsor, November 13, 2019 (by AM800's Peter Langille)

"Anytime you're in a situation where you can do something that you love, that raises money and awareness and funds for anyone and everyone within your community" say Burrows. "That's the only way to go."

Brenda Leclair of Chatham Outreach for Hunger says the fundraiser is a huge help.

"It makes a tremendous difference, you have no idea" says Leclair. "Getting our word out there, telling our story and then of course the funds that are raised throughout, it just really helps and supports."

Unemployed Help Centre CEO June Muir says the support is overwhelming and critical.

"There's not words that can say or explains what that means to food banks" says Muir. "Because in Windsor, one on five children live in poverty, we're the highest in Canada so we know there's going to be a need this Christmas season we know there's going to be a need throughout the year."

Tickets are available at the Caesars Windsor Box Office, St. Clair College campuses and Guest Services at Devonshire Mall.