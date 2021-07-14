iHeartRadio
27°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

No Beaches Closed to Swimming this Weekend

am800-news-beach

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says no beaches are closed to swimming for the upcoming weekend.

That being said, swimming is not recommended at Sandpoint Beach, Seacliff Beach, Mettawas Beach, Cedar Island Beach and Colchester Beach due to high levels of bacteria that may pose a risk to your health.

It should be noted that water quality can change from day-to-day depending on the weather conditions and lake levels.

Although a beach might be open, the health unit doesn't recommend swimming if there was a recent heavy rainfall, if the water is cloudy, or if you are unable to see your feet when in the water.

am800-news-july-14-beach-update

Beach status map with July 13, 2021 testing results. (Image courtesy of WECHU)

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE