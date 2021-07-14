No Beaches Closed to Swimming this Weekend

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says no beaches are closed to swimming for the upcoming weekend.

That being said, swimming is not recommended at Sandpoint Beach, Seacliff Beach, Mettawas Beach, Cedar Island Beach and Colchester Beach due to high levels of bacteria that may pose a risk to your health.

It should be noted that water quality can change from day-to-day depending on the weather conditions and lake levels.

Although a beach might be open, the health unit doesn't recommend swimming if there was a recent heavy rainfall, if the water is cloudy, or if you are unable to see your feet when in the water.

Beach status map with July 13, 2021 testing results. (Image courtesy of WECHU)