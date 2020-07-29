No Bike Parking for This Year's Ford Fireworks

The answer is no from the city's bicycling committee.

The committee has decided against providing bike parking for this year's Ford Fireworks.

As heard on AM800 news in May, the show was postponed from June 22 to August 31 by the Parade Company of Detroit.

At that time, the parade company announced the show at the end of August would be a televised-only show.

Committee Chair Kieran McKenzie says due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the service will not be offered this year.

"This year unfortunately the committee without having any specific direction from the city made the choice on their own that providing this service was to great a risk to both the committee members and didn't want to send a mixed message that we were actively encouraging folks to come down to the waterfront to watch the fireworks," says McKenzie. "As much as it was painful for us to make that decision because we really did enjoy providing that service to the community, that of the interest of public health and public safety, we decided not to provide the service for the fireworks this year."

He says the city is not encouraging the public to come down to the waterfront to watch the fireworks.

McKenzie says last year, more than 100 cyclists took advantage of the parking service.

He's confident the service will return next year.

A shot from the Ford Fireworks over the Detroit River on June 25, 2018 (Photo by AM800's Zander Broeckel)