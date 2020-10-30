No Bodychecking for Upcoming OHL Season

It's official, the Ontario Hockey League will not have bodychecking when it resumes play.

Ontario Minister of Sport Lisa MacLeod confirmed the decision Friday afternoon after the idea had been floating around in recent months.

Removing intentional physical contact from play is necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to MacLeod.

The decision comes a day after the OHL announced plans to start a shortened season on Feb. 4.

MacLeod says COVID-19 outbreaks on teams playing in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League this fall influenced her decision.

— with files from The Canadian Press.