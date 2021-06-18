No Booster Needed for 2 Dose AstraZeneca Recipients: Dr. Ahmed

Now that the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) has updated its recommendations on mixing COVID-19 vaccines, the news is drawing mixed reaction from those who've already received two jabs of AstraZeneca.

Windsor-Essex Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Ahmed says not to worry, if you received two doses of AstraZeneca, you're fully protected.

"They don't need any additional dose," he says. "So lets be clear, so those who have completed the series there is no recommendation to change or add an extra dose for them for any reason. They should be considered fully protected and three is no reason for them to be worried that they need an extra dose of an mRNA vaccine."

Dr. Ahmed assures the public that there is good data that can be trusted, saying "From England where we have shown that even two doses of a fully protected individual with AstraZeneca, they are protected and the vaccine is 80-84 per cent against the Delta variant."

The recommendation from NACI is about getting a vaccine that's more readily available to you, according to Dr. Ahmed.

"The preferential recommendation from NACI is those who have received the first dose of AstraZeneca, they should get a second dose of a mRNA just for a better immune response," he explains. "And again, it's based on the better treatment option that is available, it has nothing to do with any kind of harm to anyone."

NACI recommends people who got AstraZeneca for their first shot should get either Pfizer or Moderna for their second dose, saying it produces a stronger immune response to COVID-19.