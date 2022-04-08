No change in Windsor's unemployment rate for March

No change in Windsor's unemployment rate for the month of March.

Statistics Canada reports the rate remains at 8.3 per cent, the same as February.

According to Stats Can, Windsor still has the highest unemployment rate in the country.

Stats Can says the unemployment rate nationally fell to its lowest rate on record last month, as the economy added 72,500 jobs.

The agency says the unemployment rate fell to 5.3 per cent compared with 5.5 per cent in February and is its lowest over comparable data going back to 1976.

Driving the job gains in March were women over age 55 finding work and men between 25 and 54 taking jobs, primarily part-time.

Ontario's unemployment rate stands at 5.3 per cent.