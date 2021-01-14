No Change to Transit Services Anticipated

Don't expect to see any drastic changes to Transit Windsor service, despite new stay-at-home measures put in place across Ontario.

Speaking during a city COVID-19 update on Thursday morning, Transit Windsor Executive Director, Tyson Cragg says the enhanced Saturday service will continue for the foreseeable future.

When asked if there are plans to shut Transit Windsor down again, Cragg's answer was simple. "At this time no," he says. "We continue to provide the level of service we are, our ridership numbers are certainly lower than they would have been at this time last year, we're running at about 23-25 per cent of normal ridership."

Cragg says a number of precautions have been put in place.

"We have recently installed driver barriers on the buses to increase the level of safety for our operators and we continue our hand cleaning and sanitizing protocols including end-of-line cleaning and cleaning of the buses when they return back to the building."

If you do need updates, Cragg asks that you check the Transit Windsor website for the latest information.

"Including operating hours and hours of our pass reload stations, Windsor International Transit Terminal, as well as the transit centre here at 3700 North Service Rd." he says. "Those hours are posted and we are running relatively normal hours with respect to that."

According to Cragg, ridership has decreased over the course of late fall and winter and is currently 77% lower than it was pre-pandemic.

Riders are encouraged to board at the front door and exit at the rear door, with the exception of those with mobility needs who may exit at the front door.