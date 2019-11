Provincial Police are not expected to lay charges after a pedestrian was struck in Kingsville.

The OPP were called to Division Rd. and Pearl St. around 9 p.m. Sunday.

A pedestrian, 19, was hit by a northbound pick-up truck and was rushed to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed for 6-hours for an investigation but police say charges are not anticipated at this time.