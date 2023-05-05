No charges following SIU investigation into woman's arrest by WPS

Special Investigations Unit director Joseph Martino has determined that there were no reasonable grounds to believe a Windsor Police officer committed a criminal offence in connection with a woman's arrest and injury in January.

According to the SIU, in the evening on January 2, 2023, an off-duty WPS officer witnessed a woman spraying a message on the doors of a church located at Banwell Road and McHugh Street / McNorton Street.

The officer contacted the police service, and then proceeded to follow the woman when she began to walk away.

A release states that instead of stopping when ordered to do so, the woman picked up her pace and when the officer caught up to her an interaction ensued.

The officer kept her there until other officers arrived and the following day, the 42-year-old woman went to hospital where she was eventually diagnosed with a fractured right hip.

On his assessment of the evidence, Martino said there was no basis for proceeding with criminal charges in this case, and that the file has been closed.