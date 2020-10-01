No Charges in Animal Cruelty Investigation

Provincial Police in Essex have wrapped up an animal cruelty investigation.

As you heard on AM 800 news last month, police were called to Maidstone Ave. following reports of a kitten being thrown out of a moving vehicle.

A witness told police it was tossed out the driver's side door in a restaurant drive-thru on September 3rd.

The kitten was rushed to a veterinary clinic but died, and another kitten was also found dead in the area.

The OPP has identified the suspect vehicle and interviewed the driver and its been determined the kittens were not thrown, but fell out of the undercarriage of the vehicle.

