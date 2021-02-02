No Charges in Windsor Police Bike Crash

No charges will be laid against a Windsor Police officer following a crash downtown.

The province's Special Investigations Unit was called in to investigate the collision on August 19 involving an officer on a police bicycle and a motorcycle.

The SIU has determined the officer was responding to a priority call and proceeded through a red light at McDougall St and Wyandotte St E and struck the motorcycle causing both to be thrown.

The 64-year old motorcycle driver suffered serious injuries including facial fractures and a brain bleed.

The officer suffered a compound fracturing requiring surgery.

The SIU has determined the officer appears largely to blame for the crash but did not commit a criminal offence, therefore there is no basis to proceed with criminal charges.