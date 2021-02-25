No Charges in Windsor Police Crash

A Windsor Police officer, who was involved in a crash with an elderly driver, will not be facing criminal charges.

Last March 14, an officer in a marked cruiser collided with another vehicle on Tecumseh Rd E at Rose-Ville Garden Dr.

The 78-year old driver was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with three broken ribs.

The province's Special Investigations Unit was called in and has determined there are no reasonable grounds to believe the officer committed a criminal offence.