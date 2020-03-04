No Charges Laid After Fatal Crash in St. Joachim



WINDSOR — No charges are anticipated after a fatal crash in St. Joachim on Monday.

Provincial police say the Technical Collision Investigation Unit has completed its investigation.

The crash claimed the life of a 55-year-old Windsor resident.

As heard on AM800 news, emergency crews were called to County Road 42 between Lakeshore Road 125 and County Road 31 at 3:45pm Monday.

According to police, it was a head-on crash involving a pick-up truck and a tractor trailer.

The lone driver of the pick-up was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer was taken to hospital as a precaution but was not injured.

The name of the 55-year-old has not been released.