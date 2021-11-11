No charges laid after reported threat at Villanova high school

No charges will be laid following a threat at St. Thomas of Villanova High School in LaSalle.

Late Wednesday afternoon, LaSalle police say they were contacted by officials at the school after they were made aware of a verbal threat directed toward the school at 2800 N. Townline Rd.

Police investigated the matter and spoke with the people involved, determining that there was no credible threat to public safety, to the school, students or staff.

As a precaution, officers were at the school Thursday morning.

School officials take any threats seriously and will always contact police to report the threat.

After the police had concluded their investigation school administration sent notifications to school staff and the entire school community about the issue via voice messaging Wednesday night.