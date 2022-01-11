No charges laid against Windsor police officer following serious crash

An officer with the Windsor Police Service has been cleared of any wrongdoing following a crash that caused several injuries.

The incident took place on September 13 on Huron Church Rd. when the officer was responding to a priority one call with lights and siren activated.

According to the province's Special Investigations Unit, a female driver in a vehicle in front of the police cruiser panicked and slammed on her brakes rather than pulling over.

The cruiser rear ended the civilian vehicle resulting in a broken nose and wrist for a female passenger while the officer suffered a brain bleed.

An investigation by the SIU has found no reasonable grounds to believe the officer committed a criminal offence to cause the crash.

The SIU is called in following any police incident resulting in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm.