No Charges Laid at Windsor's Anti-COVID-19 Rallies

No charges have been laid by Windsor police at any of the COVID-19 demonstrations in the city.

In a statement to AM800 news, Windsor police say the service has not laid any violation charges under the Reopening Ontario Act at any of the demonstrations.

"Everyone has the lawful right to assemble for the purpose of a peaceful protest. When such planned events occur, members of the Windsor Police Service engage organizers/participants in dialogue and monitor the event in effort to ensure community safety for all," said Sgt. Steve Betteridge.

The statement goes on to say "during such planned events the Windsor Police Service works with organizers to ensure a balance between community safety and the right to demonstrate."

Windsor police is encouraging the public to follow the direction of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit regarding health related concerns surrounding COVID-19.

As heard on AM800 news on Monday, hundreds of people attended an anti COVID-19 rally in downtown Windsor on Sunday.

It was billed as The Great Ouellette Avenue Demonstration and organizers were asking the community to stand together against lockdowns, shutdowns, forced quarantines and mandatory masking.