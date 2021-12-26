No charges laid by SIU against Windsor Police officers after man’s rib broken

No charges will be laid against Windsor Police Service officers after an Special Investigations Unit investigation into an incident from August.

SIU Director Joseph Martino says he's found no reasonable grounds to believe that the three officers committed a criminal offence in connection with the broken rib suffered by a 40-year-old man last August.

According to police, on August 29, officers responded to an address on Lillian Avenue in Windsor for a domestic dispute.

A man inside resisted arrest, kicked at officers, and one officer punched the man twice in the face before he was then handcuffed.

Director Martino found no reasonable grounds to believe that any of the subject officials acted anything other than lawfully throughout their engagement with the man.

The file has been closed.

