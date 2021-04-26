No Charges Laid in Chatham-Kent Death: SIU

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says charges won't be laid in relation to the death of a man in Chatham.

According to the release, police were called to a home in Chatham on the night of August 6, 2019 to help paramedics transport a 35-year-old man to hospital.

The SIU says officers helped keep a man on a stretcher at the hospital while a nurse attempted to place soft restraints on his ankles.

According to the report, the man's vital signs dropped after being moved to the trauma room, CPR and other life saving measures were attempted, but the man died.

Director of the SIU Joseph Martino says the investigation shows there are, "no reasonable grounds to believe that an officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the man's death."

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials and police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and the discharge of a firearm at a person.

Investigators with the SIU are civilians, according to the organizations website.