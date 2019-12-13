No Charges Laid in Crash between Windsor Police Cruiser and Scooter

No charges will be laid after a crash between a Windsor police cruiser and a mobility scooter that left a man with serious head injuries.

The collision happened at Wyandotte St. East and McDougall Ave around 9:30am on September 2, 2019.

The province's police watchdog concluded although the police officer is responsible for the crash, the collision did not meet the threshold to lay charges.

"As a motorist on the highway, the SO (subject officer) was legally obliged pursuant to the Highway Traffic Act to refrain from turning left until it was safe to do so and yield to pedestrians lawfully within a crosswalk. He clearly failed in these duties. The question is whether the SO’s transgressions ran afoul of the limits of care prescribed by the criminal law. In my view, they did not," ruled Interim Director of the Special Investigations Unit Joseph Martino.

The investigation found the 87-year-old man on the scooter proceeded into the intersection on the green light, while the officer was turning left.