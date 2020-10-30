No Charges Warranted after Fatal Crash in Windsor

City police have provided an update following a fatal crash in Windsor earlier this month.

Police say no charges are warranted after a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of Wyandotte Street East and George Avenue.

According to police, detectives with the Major Crime Branch reviewed video surveillance and spoke with a number of witnesses.

Police say it was determined there was no criminal element to the incident.

The investigation also revealed the male victim was struck by only one vehicle and injuries sustained from the collision were the cause of death.

The investigation remains active but police say no charges are expected against the involved driver.

The incident happened on October 14 around 11:30pm.