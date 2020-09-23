No COVID-19 School Complaints Yet

So far so good when it comes to operation of local schools and COVID-19.

Despite a few local cases reported in schools, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit hasn't received any complaints about operational matters as it relates to the virus.

Health Unit CEO and Chief Nursing Officer, Theresa Marentette says it's still early but things seem to be going well.

“We do have regular communications with the school boards and as you know, the nurses are working directly with the principals,” she says. “If there is increased absenteeism in the school for any particular reason, we do have a protocol in place.”

Despite how well things may or may not be going, Marentette says there is always room for improvement.

“We are going to continue to work on the communication piece and try to make sure things flow smoothly. It's still early, still early days, we will address things as they come but so far we are just trying to prefect some of the policies and protocols we have established.”

If anybody does have an issue with the way something is being done at a school as it relates to COVID, Marentette suggests contacting the school directly first.

“I would say start with the principal, but specific issues that aren't getting resolved that the health unit may be able to assist with, we're in communication with the schools so if anything was brought to our attention we would bring it back to the school.”

Marentette says there is a school hotline people can call (519-258-2146 ext. 1555) or an online form people can fill out on the health unit's website, if they feel their issues aren't being resolved at the school level.